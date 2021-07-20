Rainicorn 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $19,458.00 (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 20th. Rainicorn has a market cap of $4.04 million and approximately $19,458.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rainicorn coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Rainicorn has traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00037265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00097897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00141855 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,805.88 or 0.99902504 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

About Rainicorn

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

