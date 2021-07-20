Raise Market Capitalization Tops $45,498.51 (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded up 45.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. One Raise coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raise has a market cap of $45,498.51 and approximately $187.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Raise has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Raise alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003367 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00046309 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00012212 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007104 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $217.89 or 0.00733435 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Raise Profile

Raise (RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. The official website for Raise is herotoken.io . Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Raise

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.