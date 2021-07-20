Rally Price Tops $0.36 (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 19th. During the last week, Rally has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Rally coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001208 BTC on major exchanges. Rally has a market cap of $74.44 million and $5.90 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00035714 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00097503 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00142880 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,656.34 or 1.00059685 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003391 BTC.

About Rally

Rally was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 207,899,340 coins. The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Buying and Selling Rally

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

