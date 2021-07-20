Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) CFO Jane Nielsen Sells 14,389 Shares

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) CFO Jane Nielsen sold 14,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $1,856,181.00.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $103.79 on Tuesday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $63.90 and a twelve month high of $142.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.78, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.11. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 161.76%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Cowen raised Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.71.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RL. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 817.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

