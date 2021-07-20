Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RMYHY. upgraded shares of Ramsay Health Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup upgraded Ramsay Health Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

RMYHY opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.20. Ramsay Health Care has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Ramsay Health Care Limited provides health care services to public and private patients. The company's health care services comprise day surgery procedures and other surgeries, as well as psychiatric care and rehabilitation services. It operates through approximately 500 locations across Australia, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Germany, Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Italy.

