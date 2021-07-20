Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Short Interest Up 27.1% in June

Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 743,200 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the June 15th total of 584,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 495,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital downgraded Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. CJS Securities downgraded Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet downgraded Raven Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAVN. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raven Industries in the second quarter worth $44,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raven Industries in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 50.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 151.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raven Industries in the first quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

RAVN opened at $57.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.53. Raven Industries has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $58.58.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $112.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.70 million. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 6.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Raven Industries will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

