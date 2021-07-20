Ravencoin Classic Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $57,493.00 (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 20th. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $2.88 million and $57,493.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,862.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,799.02 or 0.06024296 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $403.04 or 0.01349639 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.53 or 0.00363444 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00131877 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.14 or 0.00619963 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00010400 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.02 or 0.00385145 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.37 or 0.00292582 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,068,405,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

