Raymond James Lowers The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $105.00

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PGR. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Progressive from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. cut their price target on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.92.

PGR stock opened at $94.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Progressive has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $107.58. The company has a market capitalization of $55.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.21.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.45). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

In other The Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,204,246.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $4,130,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,519,432.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,823 shares of company stock valued at $11,672,436. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

