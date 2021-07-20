Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for NovoCure (NVCR)

NovoCure (NASDAQ: NVCR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/9/2021 – NovoCure had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $235.00 to $240.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – NovoCure was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “NovoCure Limited is an oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a therapy called Tumor Treating Fields for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany, Switzerland and Japan. NovoCure Limited is based in Saint Helier, Channel Islands. “

7/1/2021 – NovoCure was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $229.00 price target on the stock.

7/1/2021 – NovoCure was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “NovoCure Limited is an oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a therapy called Tumor Treating Fields for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany, Switzerland and Japan. NovoCure Limited is based in Saint Helier, Channel Islands. “

7/1/2021 – NovoCure is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

6/16/2021 – NovoCure was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “NovoCure Limited is an oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a therapy called Tumor Treating Fields for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany, Switzerland and Japan. NovoCure Limited is based in Saint Helier, Channel Islands. “

NVCR opened at $183.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 8.94 and a current ratio of 9.19. NovoCure Limited has a 12 month low of $63.17 and a 12 month high of $232.76. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,670.88 and a beta of 1.08.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.54 million. NovoCure had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.54, for a total value of $183,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,556,080.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 23,540 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,061,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,712,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,496 shares of company stock worth $6,620,663. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 10.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,117,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,205,168,000 after acquiring an additional 862,354 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,269,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,424,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $849,251,000 after purchasing an additional 628,280 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,863,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,171,635,000 after purchasing an additional 602,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 488,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,453,000 after purchasing an additional 133,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

