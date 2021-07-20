Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Janux Therapeutics (JANX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ: JANX):

7/6/2021 – Janux Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Janux Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Janux Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Janux Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Janux Therapeutics stock traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $27.20. 9,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,355. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $37.99.

In other Janux Therapeutics news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 705,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $11,999,501.00. Also, major shareholder Corp Bregua bought 58,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $999,991.00.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

