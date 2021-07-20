Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 703,000 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the June 15th total of 946,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 631,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RBGLY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.98. 236,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,817. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.33. The firm has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.63. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.4663 per share. This represents a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is 61.90%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RBGLY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from 8,200.00 to 8,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,009.50.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.