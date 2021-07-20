Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $12.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Redwood Trust from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.88.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Shares of RWT stock opened at $11.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.60. Redwood Trust has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $12.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,800.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 787.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 603,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 535,045 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,890,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.