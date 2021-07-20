Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,149 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 3.8% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $36,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $146.67. 43,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,057. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.37. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $108.20 and a 1-year high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

