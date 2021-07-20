Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reliant Bancorp Inc. is a commercial bank which offers deposit, lending and mortgage products and services to business and consumer customers. It operates primarily in Davidson, Robertson, Sumner, Williamson, Maury and Hickman counties. Reliant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Commerce Union Bancshares Inc., is based in TN, United States. “

NASDAQ RBNC opened at $27.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.64. Reliant Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $450.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 26.22%. The business had revenue of $37.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 million. Analysts anticipate that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $613,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $332,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. 36.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

