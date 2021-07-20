Reliant Bancorp (RBNC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Reliant Bancorp to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 million. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 14.63%. On average, analysts expect Reliant Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

Reliant Bancorp stock opened at $27.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.64. The company has a market cap of $450.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.99. Reliant Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.