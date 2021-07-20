Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.24 Million Position in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 610,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,357 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.23% of Huttig Building Products worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Huttig Building Products by 60.3% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 112,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 42,423 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huttig Building Products by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huttig Building Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. 40.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Huttig Building Products from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of HBP opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Huttig Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.88.

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Huttig Building Products had a return on equity of 40.51% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $214.70 million for the quarter.

Huttig Building Products Profile

Huttig Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, in-home improvement, remodeling, and repair work in the United States. The company offers various millwork products, including exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and factory finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain, HB&G, Simpson Door, Final Frame, BrasPine, Arauco, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brands.

