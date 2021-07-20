Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 180.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.21% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 519.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,166,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 3,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XRT opened at $91.46 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a one year low of $44.39 and a one year high of $99.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.49.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

