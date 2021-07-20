Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 228,561 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 43.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,480 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 228,561 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.31% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 602,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 243,054 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter valued at $10,175,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter valued at $1,337,000.

Shares of TRST stock opened at $32.55 on Tuesday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.04. The firm has a market cap of $627.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.19.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $44.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is currently 50.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

