Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 54,600 Shares of STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,356,577 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 54,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares during the period. 25.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SSKN opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.47. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $49.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 26.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

