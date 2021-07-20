Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 9,400 Shares of Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Global Indemnity Group were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Global Indemnity Group in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

GBLI opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $393.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.99. Global Indemnity Group, LLC has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $31.98.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $157.73 million for the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 0.05%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Global Indemnity Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and individual policyholder coverages in the United States; and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.