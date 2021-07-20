RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Acquired by Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,813 shares during the period. RenaissanceRe accounts for about 2.7% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC owned about 0.11% of RenaissanceRe worth $8,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 1,241.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 949,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,112,000 after purchasing an additional 878,478 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,185,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 590.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 240,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,881,000 after acquiring an additional 205,668 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 399,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,198,000 after acquiring an additional 171,454 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 25.8% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 713,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,293,000 after acquiring an additional 146,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RNR traded up $4.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.71. 1,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,467. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $142.61 and a one year high of $191.24. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,200.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RNR. decreased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.00.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

