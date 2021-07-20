Renasant Bank Acquires Shares of 2,822 The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Renasant Bank acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 4,478.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth $440,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 132,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,888,000 after purchasing an additional 35,174 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 13,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 360.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 20,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 16,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $99.73 on Tuesday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $103.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $68.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.99.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.77%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BX. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

In other news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 140,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $12,665,274.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 921,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,115,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $3,002,351.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 363,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,670,391.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,656,272 shares of company stock valued at $230,663,723 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

