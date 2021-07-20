Renasant Bank Increases Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Renasant Bank raised its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Unilever were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,849,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,342 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in Unilever by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,668,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,291,000 after purchasing an additional 665,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $364,824,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,712,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,135,000 after buying an additional 1,477,398 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,342,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,450,000 after buying an additional 62,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd.

NYSE:UL opened at $59.57 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $51.98 and a 1 year high of $63.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.5159 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 72.08%.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

