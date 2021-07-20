Renasant Bank Sells 171 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Renasant Bank lessened its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,430 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BHP. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter worth about $1,521,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 986.0% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 705 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BHP Group by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,144,449 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,414,000 after acquiring an additional 648,138 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BHP opened at $72.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $46.90 and a twelve month high of $82.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.36.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BHP shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,140.50.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

