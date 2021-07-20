Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 938,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,592 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Repay were worth $22,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Repay by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 36,704 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Repay by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 42,449 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Repay by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Repay during the 4th quarter worth $2,640,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Repay by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 34,578 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RPAY stock opened at $23.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 0.80. Repay Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $20.18 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 6.91.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $47.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 28.90% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. Repay’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

In related news, CTO Jason Kirk sold 6,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $164,500.00. Also, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 2,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $49,563.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,106.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,541 shares of company stock worth $3,660,939. 11.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

