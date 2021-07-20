Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gilead Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $6.31 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.29.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GILD. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

GILD opened at $68.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $78.94. The firm has a market cap of $85.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.67, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 19,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $1,288,490.64. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GILD. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

