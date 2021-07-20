Research Analysts Set Expectations for Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the natural resource company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.74. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s FY2021 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

FCX has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.46.

Shares of FCX opened at $32.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.01. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $46.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $132,842.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,524. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,757,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 82,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,309.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,922 shares of company stock worth $3,535,419 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

