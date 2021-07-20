Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Protara Therapeutics (TARA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TARA):

7/20/2021 – Protara Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Protara Therapeutics Inc. is committed to identifying and advancing transformative therapies for rare and specialty diseases. The company's portfolio includes, TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy being developed for the treatment of lymphatic malformations, and intravenous Choline Chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease. Protara Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as ArTara Therapeutics, is based in NEW YORK, United States. "

7/14/2021 – Protara Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

7/8/2021 – Protara Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/29/2021 – Protara Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

6/4/2021 – Protara Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:TARA traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $8.55. 43,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,883. The stock has a market cap of $96.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.48. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $36.69.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.51). Analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Martin Sebastian Olivo acquired 9,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $99,919.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,041. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 379,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 8.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the period. 76.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

