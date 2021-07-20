Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Short Interest Down 31.1% in June

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a decline of 31.1% from the June 15th total of 6,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 8.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RESN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Resonant by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,892,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 105,711 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Resonant by 402.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 52,740 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Resonant in the 4th quarter valued at $1,027,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Resonant by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Resonant by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RESN opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.22. Resonant has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 129.19% and a negative net margin of 906.70%. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Resonant will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Resonant

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

