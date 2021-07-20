Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) General Counsel Jeanna Steele Sells 2,965 Shares

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $135,204.00.
Revolution Medicines stock opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 2.05. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.17 and a 52 week high of $56.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.93.
Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 24.40% and a negative net margin of 302.67%. Research analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 1,128.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines during the first quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.
About Revolution Medicines
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.
