RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RF INDUSTRIES LTD. is engaged in the design, manufacture and distribution of coaxial connectors used in radio communications applications as well as in computers, test instruments, PC LANS and antenna devices. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on RF Industries from $6.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ RFIL opened at $8.60 on Friday. RF Industries has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $8.75. The firm has a market cap of $86.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.55.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.48. RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 10.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that RF Industries will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 53,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $397,176.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,184.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Joseph Benoit sold 8,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $70,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,567 shares in the company, valued at $428,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RF Industries by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 28,307 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in RF Industries by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 367,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 28,623 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in RF Industries by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in RF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in RF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. 25.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

