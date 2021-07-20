Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic deficiencies which result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The Company’s product candidate principally consists of setmelanotide, a potent, first-in-class melanocortin-4 receptor or MC4R, agonist for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Boston, MA. “

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.23. The company has a market cap of $943.45 million, a P/E ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.45. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $43.26.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.46). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,005,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,102 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,871,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,608,000 after purchasing an additional 692,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,491,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,542,000 after purchasing an additional 105,395 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,479,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,145,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,905,000 after purchasing an additional 414,254 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

