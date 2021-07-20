Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $943,393.00

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $10.16 million and $943,393.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be bought for $0.0200 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00030155 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00026786 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000141 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

