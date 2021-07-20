River and Mercantile Group (LON:RIV) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $212.16

River and Mercantile Group PLC (LON:RIV)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 212.16 ($2.77) and traded as low as GBX 210 ($2.74). River and Mercantile Group shares last traded at GBX 217 ($2.84), with a volume of 8,720 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of £185.44 million and a P/E ratio of 39.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 212.16.

River and Mercantile Group Company Profile (LON:RIV)

River and Mercantile Group PLC is an asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm engages in advisory, fiduciary management, long-term asset management, pension funds, derivative solutions, and equity solutions. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm uses a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for River and Mercantile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for River and Mercantile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.