Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Acquires 84,582 Shares of Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 409,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,582 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned 3.86% of Barings Participation Investors worth $5,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 11.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 5,239.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 35,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 35,052 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 10.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 25,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 1.5% during the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 384,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 20.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Barings Participation Investors alerts:

MPV stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $13.41. The company had a trading volume of 45,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,368. Barings Participation Investors has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th.

Barings Participation Investors Company Profile

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Participation Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Participation Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.