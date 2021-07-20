Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 462,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 39,534 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $8,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMO. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth about $309,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 14.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,115,000.

Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.40. 4,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,069. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.89. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $25.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

