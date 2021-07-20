Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) by 61.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,612,851 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,137,188 shares during the period. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund makes up approximately 1.7% of Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $28,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HIO. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 251,729 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 110,449 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.17. The stock had a trading volume of 93 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,331. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $5.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%.

In other Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund news, Director Carol L. Colman sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $32,949.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

