Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Invests $14.59 Million in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 911,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,587,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

NYSE MHD traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.18. 86,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,607. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.78. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $17.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

