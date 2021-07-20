Robert R. Wright Sells 287,385 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stock

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) CEO Robert R. Wright sold 287,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $1,600,734.45.

Robert R. Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Robert R. Wright sold 4,500 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $533,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $126.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.93 and a 1-year high of $129.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.45.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.50%.

EXPD has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,068,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,053,502,000 after buying an additional 1,848,506 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,351,000. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,114,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,208,000 after buying an additional 940,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,655,000 after buying an additional 765,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

