Robert Wares Purchases 46,000 Shares of Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Stock

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares acquired 46,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$20,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,334,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$15,107,011.92.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 13th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$22,500.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$22,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Robert Wares acquired 29,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$13,050.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$23,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$24,750.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Robert Wares bought 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$50,000.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$25,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$25,000.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Robert Wares bought 30,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$15,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Robert Wares bought 125,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$61,875.00.

Shares of CVE:OM opened at C$0.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.48. Osisko Metals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of C$0.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$83.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.46.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's project are the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 46,553 hectares located in the Northwest Territories; and The Bathurst Mining Camp comprising the Key Anacon and Gilmour South properties covers 59,738 hectares located in the south of the Bathurst, New Brunswick, and Brunswick Belt project comprised 586 claims that covers an area of 12,892 hectares, as well as Mount Fronsac North located in south of the Bathurst.

