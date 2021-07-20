Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Director Gary Hromadko Sells 10,000 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total transaction of $7,960,000.00.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $79.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.96. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.90 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

RBLX has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

