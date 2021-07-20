Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:RSVAU) Stock Position Increased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP lifted its position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:RSVAU) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 884 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $57,405,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,900,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the first quarter worth $10,314,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $7,676,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $3,536,000.

Shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition stock opened at $24.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.37. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $34.24.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

