Rogers (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 345 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a CHF 345 price objective on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 330 target price on Rogers in a report on Monday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 380 price objective on Rogers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 340 price objective on Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays set a CHF 375 price objective on Rogers and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price objective on Rogers in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 354.23.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a twelve month low of CHF 214.30 and a twelve month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.