Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.21

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 6070331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Several brokerages recently commented on RYCEY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.48.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.