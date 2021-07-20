Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 43,047 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 606,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,047 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $30,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 671,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,009,000 after acquiring an additional 20,438 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $725,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 35.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,508,000 after buying an additional 448,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 464,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,525,000 after buying an additional 11,393 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on SAIL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. SailPoint Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.07.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $170,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $939,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 978,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,928,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 112,270 shares of company stock valued at $5,291,541 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SAIL opened at $47.60 on Tuesday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.34 and a 12-month high of $64.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.99 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.76.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $90.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.58 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

