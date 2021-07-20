Royal Bank of Canada Grows Position in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,165,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,653 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $32,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 937,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,313,000 after purchasing an additional 346,297 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 285,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. Institutional investors own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EVOP shares. Barclays raised their target price on EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Shares of NASDAQ EVOP opened at $27.85 on Tuesday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.57, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.75.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $106.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. EVO Payments’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brendan F. Tansill sold 10,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $274,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 161,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,424,950.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $114,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,828.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,542 shares of company stock valued at $3,636,147. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP).

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.