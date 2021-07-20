Royal Bank of Canada Has $33.73 Million Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,690 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.27% of Snap-on worth $33,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 219.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNA shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.50.

In other news, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total value of $286,548.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,082.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total value of $5,835,606.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,921 shares of company stock worth $14,450,036. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA opened at $216.37 on Tuesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $136.22 and a 12-month high of $259.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.10.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

