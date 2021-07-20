Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,572 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $34,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $134.82 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $73.04 and a one year high of $150.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.59.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 102.09%.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,392,856.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $226,530.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,537,154.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,781 shares of company stock valued at $16,152,153 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.96.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

