Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,117,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,827 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.26% of Newell Brands worth $29,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 45,706 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 282,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 69,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 24,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NWL shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $27.10 target price on shares of Newell Brands and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.59.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.95. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.67 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.58.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 51.40%.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

