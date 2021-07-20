Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Announces Dividend of $0.22

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2232 per share on Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

OTCMKTS ROYMY opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. Royal Mail has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $17.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.00.

ROYMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Mail presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

